WEATHER ALERTTornado Watch In Effect Until 3 p.m.
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMIncome for Life
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Correa
Filed Under:Jennifer Correa, Local TV, Miami News, Severe Weather, Sunday Forecast, Tornado Watch

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of South Florida, including Broward and Miami-Dade, until 3 p.m. this Sunday.

A line of severe storms is marching through South Florida early Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Teen Shot In NW Miami-Dade After Fleeing From Vehicle Officers Tried Stopping

There have already been a couple of Tornado Warnings issued during the late morning for parts of the southwest coast of Florida, including in the Fort Myers and Naples areas.

Tornado Watch in effect for parts of South Florida, including Broward and Miami-Dade through 3 pm Sunday, January 16, 2022. (CBS4)

A report of a tornado spotted near the Artesia community in the Naples area came in at 9:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for a small portion of Broward County, which is in effect until 12 p.m.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Site Finder

This line of severe storms is forecast to arrive in Broward, the Keys and Miami-Dade by noon. The strongest storms will be sweeping through the tri-counties through the 2 p.m. hour.

Realtime Radar tracking a line of severe storms earlier Sunday morning. (CBS4)

Main threats are damaging wind gust of 45 mph or stronger, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

The storms and severe threat will end by 4 p.m.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

Chilly blast arrives into South Florida behind the front by the morning of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day but the chilliest morning will be on Tuesday with lows plummeting to the upper 40s.

Jennifer Correa