MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of South Florida, including Broward and Miami-Dade, until 3 p.m. this Sunday.

A line of severe storms is marching through South Florida early Sunday afternoon.

There have already been a couple of Tornado Warnings issued during the late morning for parts of the southwest coast of Florida, including in the Fort Myers and Naples areas.

A report of a tornado spotted near the Artesia community in the Naples area came in at 9:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for a small portion of Broward County, which is in effect until 12 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Broward County, FL, Collier County, FL, Hendry County, FL until 12:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/GKmeXEoQkP — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 16, 2022

This line of severe storms is forecast to arrive in Broward, the Keys and Miami-Dade by noon. The strongest storms will be sweeping through the tri-counties through the 2 p.m. hour.

Main threats are damaging wind gust of 45 mph or stronger, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

The storms and severe threat will end by 4 p.m.

Chilly blast arrives into South Florida behind the front by the morning of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day but the chilliest morning will be on Tuesday with lows plummeting to the upper 40s.