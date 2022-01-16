MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Empty store shelves in South Florida are a common sight lately as the omicron variant and common winter illnesses spread at a rapid rate.

For weeks, Linda Kelley has tried getting her husband his much-needed aspirin.

And for the first time in a long time, she was at the right store at the right time – just before the shelf cleared out completely.

“I was able to get aspirin and there was only three bottles on the shelves. And thank goodness I could get one bottle,” she said.

A small victory that didn’t use to be such a hassle.

But with the omicron variant bringing coughs, fevers, headaches and the sniffles to so many people at once, the medicine that helps with those symptoms are disappearing all at once too, making it harder to take care of yourself and others at home.

“If it came down to it, I guess people are going to go without it,” said shopper Julie Schuester.

Kelley and her husband will be OK with their newly bought bottle of aspirin for a while. She just hopes the next time she needs a bottle it won’t be so difficult to buy.