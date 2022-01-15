  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Bike Ride, Community, Local TV, Miami News, MLK Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The second annual bike ride in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held on Saturday.

The theme of the event was “One Miami,” as about 100 riders participated.

Riders met at Charles Hadley Park in the morning and they were off.

In the spirit of Dr. King, Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon, who helped organize the event, said, “We knew there were some relationships that needed to be built with law enforcement. So, by breaking the cycle and Miami-Dade County, we came together and unified about 15 different municipalities throughout the county and we formed a bike ride to strengthen our bond. That’s why we are here today.”

Agencies from all of Miami-Dade participated, including Aventura, Miami, Coral Gables, Miami Beach and Miami Gardens.

