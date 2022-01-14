MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL playoff schedule is packed with intriguing playoff matchups this weekend. The hope was we would see the Dolphins in one of these games but they came up short.

Let’s start with the AFC.

Las Vegas at Cincinnati

The Raiders and Bengals start the weekend in what is expected to be a high scoring game. Both teams will throw the ball with Joe Burrow and Derek Carr at quarterback. Cincinnati blew out the Raiders in Vegas two months ago. Bengals are home and should be ready to win.

New England at Buffalo

It’s expected to be zero degrees and windy at kickoff. In front of your TV is the place to be for this one. The weather will alter both teams’ game plans. Expect a heavy dose of Bills quarterback Josh Allen using his legs. Buffalo offensive coordinator Brain Daboll is a Dolphins head coach candidate. The Patriots try to win on the road with a rookie QB, not easy to do.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

Last weekend saw great drama as the Steelers found a way to earn a playoff spot by winning their game in overtime and having the Raiders vs Chargers game NOT end in a tie, which incredibly almost happened. Big Ben is at the end of the line, and the Steelers just don’t score enough points to beat Patrick Mahomes.

NFC Playoffs

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

The NFC did not have much depth this season so the Eagles are in the playoffs. He’s Tom Brady, he is at home, and the Buccaneers are the champions. Too much is too much for Philly to handle even though they’ll have many fans wearing green in the stands.

San Francisco at Dallas

The Niners played well down the stretch and earned their playoff spot. The defense needs to find a way to slow down Dak Prescott who is hot and proficient at home. The Cowboys look like they can make a Super Bowl run. It will be very tough for San Francisco to take them out on the road in the 1st round. Dallas’s defense is run by Dan Quinn who could be on the Dolphins’ radar as head coach. Quinn led Atlanta to the Super Bowl as head coach. Miami has also been linked to Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. On the other sideline is Mike McDaniel, the Niners’ offensive coordinator, a possibility for Miami.

Arizona at Los Angeles

They saved the best for last as this is the Monday night game. It’s also my favorite matchup of the 1st round games. Two quarterbacks with a lot to prove that can make plays and two young coaches that have proved they can get to the playoffs. The balls should be flying all over the place in LA and the last team that has it should win a nailbiter. Former Dolphins assistant Vance Joseph runs the Cards defense and is a head coach possibility.