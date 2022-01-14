  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Police Pursuit, Turnpike

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning police pursuit on the Turnpike in Miami-Dade came to an end with the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Miami-Dade police officers were following a silver Toyota, whose occupants were suspected in a burglary, and requested the help of the FHP in stopping it.

READ MORE: Dispute Between NW Miami-Dade Warehouse Employees Ends In Gunfire, Two Hospitalized

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of NW 12th Street but the driver refused to pull over and sped off.

READ MORE: Two Cold Fronts In Four Days Bring The Chill To South Florida

Dashcam video from an FHP cruiser showed troopers successfully performing a PIT maneuver in the area of NW 74th Street where the pursuit came to an end.

MORE NEWS: Broward Woman Is Florida’s Newest Millionaire With Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off Game

The four men in the car were taken into custody.

CBSMiami.com Team