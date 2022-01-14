MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning police pursuit on the Turnpike in Miami-Dade came to an end with the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol.
Miami-Dade police officers were following a silver Toyota, whose occupants were suspected in a burglary, and requested the help of the FHP in stopping it.
Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of NW 12th Street but the driver refused to pull over and sped off.
Dashcam video from an FHP cruiser showed troopers successfully performing a PIT maneuver in the area of NW 74th Street where the pursuit came to an end.
The four men in the car were taken into custody.