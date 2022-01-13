MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention, Inter Miami CF fans, the team announced Thursday that the team will be hosting an open training session on Saturday, Feb. 5 at DRV PNK Stadium.

Fans will get a chance to take a look at the new 2022 squad.

Additionally, the team said Inter Miami CF season ticket members will have tickets automatically uploaded to their respective Ticketmaster accounts in the coming weeks.

New fans are being asked to RSVP to secure tickets to this event.

The team said that while this is a free event to attend, a ticket is required for entry.

“We are excited to be back on the pitch together continuing our preparation for the 2022 season,” said Inter Miami CF Head Coach Phil Neville. “Our fans are an integral component of this club and we didn’t want to wait until our first match of the regular season to show you what we have been working on.”

The event will begin at 3:45 p.m. ET. It will include player walkouts and remarks.

Open training will kick off promptly at 4 p.m. ET. Gates open at 3 p.m. ET.

The club also announced its preseason schedule today for the upcoming season

Inter Miami CF 2022 Preseason Schedule:

Jan. 17 – Feb. 11 – Training camp at Inter Miami CF Training Center

Jan. 22 – Preseason match vs. Columbus Crew

Jan. 29 – Preseason match vs. D.C. United | 5 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium

Feb. 4 – Preseason match vs. opponent TBD | TBD at DRV PNK Stadium

Feb. 5 – Open Training at DRV PNK Stadium

Feb. 11 – 19 – Training camp in Charleston, SC.

Feb. 12 – Preseason match vs. Columbus Crew | 1 p.m. ET, Carolina Challenge Cup at Patriots Point

Feb. 15 – Preseason match vs. Charleston Battery | 8 p.m. ET, Carolina Challenge Cup at Patriots Point

Feb. 19 – Preseason match vs. Charlotte FC | 8 p.m. ET, Carolina Challenge Cup at Patriots Point

Feb. 20 – 25 – Training camp at Inter Miami CF Training Center

The team said Inter Miami fans can secure their seats for the 2022 campaign by becoming Season Ticket Members.

Individual match tickets for each of the 17 regular-season home matches on the Inter Miami CF schedule can be purchased here.

Fans can also call 305-428-0611 to learn more.