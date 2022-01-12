  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Florida Lottery, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood woman is kicking off the New Year with a huge Florida Lottery prize.

Sonia Morrison, 58, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

READ MORE: Keys' Old Seven Mile Bridge Reopens To Walkers, Runners, Bicyclists

Morrison purchased her winning ticket from Sierra Auto Center Inc., located at 331 23rd Street in Miami Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

READ MORE: Miami-Bound American Airlines Plane Grounded After Passenger Rushes Into Cockpit, Damages Controls

The $20 game launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

Congratulations Sonia!

MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade State Attorney: Three South Florida Police Officers To Face Charges

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBSMiami.com Team