  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI: International
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:American Airlines, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-bound American Airlines flight had to be grounded Tuesday night after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls.

American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that the individual has since been taken into custody by local law enforcement.

READ MORE: Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Wins 20th Congressional District Seat

According to the airline, during boarding of a flight from San Pedro Sula, Honduras to Miami, the passenger “entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft.”

READ MORE: East Coast Storms Set Up A Colder Breeze For South Florida This Weekend

CBS News has learned that after damaging the flight controls, the traveler tried exiting through a cockpit window when a pilot intervened.

As a result of the damage, the plane was grounded. A replacement aircraft is on its way. The flight is now scheduled to re-depart at 9:30 p.m. local time.

MORE NEWS: Uncertain Times Driving Up Demand Of Trip And Health Travel Insurance

“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” American Airlines said in a statement.

CBSMiami.com Team