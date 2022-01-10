FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Voters in three Broward districts will go to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in special elections.

The January 11th Special General and Special Primary Elections are to fill vacant seats in U.S. Congressional District 20, State Senate District 33, and State House District 94.

In the U.S. Representative in Congress, District 20 General Election, all voters in the district are able to participate in this election. The winner will replace longtime Congressman Alcee Hastings who died last April.

In the State Senate, District 33 Democratic Primary Election only voters who are registered as a Democrat will be able to vote in this race because Florida is a “closed primary” state.

In the Florida House, District 94 Universal Primary Election, since all qualified candidates for this office have the same party affiliation and the winner will have no opposition in the General Election, this is a “Universal Primary Contest” in which all voters may vote.

Those planning to vote at their assigned polling station must have a picture ID with a signature, a voter information card is not necessary.

Those who don’t have an ID must vote by Provisional Ballot per the law. A provisional ballot is always counted when the voter is shown to be registered and eligible, regardless of the closeness of the outcome of the election.

Voters should know where their polling place is before election day by checking their voter information card or by going Find My Precinct.

All polling sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If a voter had requested a vote-by-mail ballot but later decided to vote at the polling place instead, they can bring the vote-by-mail ballot with them to be canceled at their polling place and receive a new ballot to vote at the polls.

On Tuesday, vote-by-mail ballots may be dropped off at any of the available drop boxes.