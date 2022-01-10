MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large group of migrants made landfall overnight in northern Key Largo.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, just before 12:30 a.m., they arrived near the gated Ocean Reef community.

The vessel had more than 100 people on board, with around 20 people needing medical evaluation and attention, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue which sent 11 units after getting a report of a vessel that may have capsized.

“Everyone was removed from the vessel. There were four patients total. Two adult patients and two pediatric patients were transported by ground to a local area hospital,” according to a statement by Miami Dade Fire rescue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said three buses were used to transport the migrants to a holding facility.

This was the third time in as many months, migrants have come ashore in the upper Keys.

On Christmas Eve, a group of 52 migrants landed on Card Sound Road in Key Largo.

In November 2021, a group of 63 Haitian migrants arrived aboard a sailboat in the Upper Florida Keys.