MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his stolen Ducati motorcycle valued at more than $60,000.
The owner said a 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 R was stolen from the 4th floor of the parking garage at the 1800 Club, located at 1800 N. Bayshore Dr. in Miami on Dec. 28 at 9:10 p.m.READ MORE: Florida's 2022 Legislative Session Largely Driven By DeSantis Agenda
According to the owner, once the thieves gained access to the parking garage, they cut the Kryptonite heavy duty chain and deactivated the Ducati Performance anti-theft alarm and the installed GPS tracking system.
Surveillance images show the burglars loaded the bike inside a maroon-colored Dodge minivan with stolen license plates.READ MORE: Flanagan High Teacher Arrested For Sexual Relationship With 17-Year-Old Student
Earlier this week, several bikes were stolen from Two Wheels World Ducati in Pompano Beach. A year ago, video surveillance cameras captured burglars, driving a van with stolen plates, as they stole a $20,000 Ducati motorcycle from the Southgate Towers in Miami.
Investigators believe the theft may be part of a larger crime ring targeting expensive high-powered motorcycles, according to the owner.MORE NEWS: Large Group Of Migrants Made Landfall Overnight Near Ocean Reef In Key Largo
Anyone with information about the latest crime is asked to call 305-987-7418 or email info@cjonespr.com.