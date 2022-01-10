MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his stolen Ducati motorcycle valued at more than $60,000.

The owner said a 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 R was stolen from the 4th floor of the parking garage at the 1800 Club, located at 1800 N. Bayshore Dr. in Miami on Dec. 28 at 9:10 p.m.

According to the owner, once the thieves gained access to the parking garage, they cut the Kryptonite heavy duty chain and deactivated the Ducati Performance anti-theft alarm and the installed GPS tracking system.

Surveillance images show the burglars loaded the bike inside a maroon-colored Dodge minivan with stolen license plates.

Earlier this week, several bikes were stolen from Two Wheels World Ducati in Pompano Beach. A year ago, video surveillance cameras captured burglars, driving a van with stolen plates, as they stole a $20,000 Ducati motorcycle from the Southgate Towers in Miami.

Investigators believe the theft may be part of a larger crime ring targeting expensive high-powered motorcycles, according to the owner.

Anyone with information about the latest crime is asked to call 305-987-7418 or email info@cjonespr.com.