By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach Shooting, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department is on the scene of a shooting where a man was struck in the leg.

The shooting happened near 83 Street and Collins Avenue.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition has not been released.

Miami Beach PD still investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

