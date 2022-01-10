MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An altercation in the parking garage of a popular entertainment center in Doral led to gunfire.
It happened at City Place off NW 87th Avenue in Doral.
A witness said it started with a fight over a man following a woman. The woman reportedly asked the man to leave her alone and he refused. He then reportedly physically assaulted her.
The woman's friends tried to come to her rescue. That's when two groups of friends started fighting.
Cellphone video of the melee shows at one point a man pulled out a gun and fired three shots. No one was hurt.
The gunman then drove off in a car.
Doral police are investigating the incident.