By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Body In Canal, Death Investigation, Local TV, Miami News

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The body of a man was found floating in a Pompano Beach canal Monday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says they got the call just before 9, which is when responding deputies made the deadly discovery.

This happened in the area of the 2900 block of S Palm Aire Drive.

A death investigation is underway and the name of the victim has not yet been released.

If you have any information that can help BSO, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

