CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs Police Department has identified the 27-year-old man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.
According to Coral Springs PD, Marc Examon died at the hospital despite lifesaving efforts from first responders and medical staff.
The shooting happened at around 4:37 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of NW 66th Terrace.
No other details have been released.
Coral Springs PD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to step forward.
If you know anything, call Det. Dave Young at (954) 346-1219. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.