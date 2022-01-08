MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Walmart is temporarily closing a store in Miami.

The store, at 6991 SW 8th St. will close Saturday at 2 p.m. to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through Sunday, and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company said in a statement.

Given the rise in positive cases, Walmart said they are following CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.