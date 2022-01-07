MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A major celebration was held Friday in Fort Lauderdale with the completion of the “Cordova Road Seawall” project.
The new seawall has already been tested and has proven to be more than strong enough for the recent king tides we’ve been experiencing.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier Friday afternoon to celebrate the massive six-million dollar project that rebuilt a half-mile stretch over the last two years.
The seawall is part of the city’s 200 million dollar investment into critical stormwater projects with the goal of protecting residents against flooding and future sea-level rise.