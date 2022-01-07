FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Bon Jovi is hitting the road again and coming to South Florida.
The rock giants announced a 2022 tour on Friday that will bring them to The FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on April 16.
Tickets will go on sale for the South Florida concert on January 14 at 10:00 a.m.
This is the first time the group has toured since 2019.
“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” lead singer Jon Bon Jovi said in a press release.
Bon Jovi first formed in 1983 and since been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
They've sold over 130 million albums worldwide with songs that have become anthems for their fans like "Livin' on a Prayer" and "It's My Life."
TOUR ITINERARY:
- Friday, April 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
- Sunday, April 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- Tuesday, April 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
- Friday, April 8 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- Saturday, April 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
- Monday, April 11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Wednesday, April 13 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
- Friday, April 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- Saturday, April 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena
- Tuesday, April 19 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thursday, April 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- Saturday, April 23 Austin, TX Moody Center
- Tuesday, April 26 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- Thursday, April 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- Saturday, April 30 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena