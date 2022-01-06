Miami (CBSMiami) — Not all cold fronts are alike and this weekend will be proof of that.

It may look like your typical cold front Friday morning with showers and storms developing ahead of a north breeze, but that breeze will quickly turn to the northeast once the front passes through South Florida.

Like centers of low pressure, high pressure can also be located on weather maps. If the center of high pressure settles along the Gulf Coast following a cold front, then it can push cool dry air all the way through the state. Setups like this will lead to those sunny but cool (or even cold) mornings followed by pleasant afternoons.

With this weekend’s cold front, however, the area of high pressure quickly moves east and settles off the east coast over the Atlantic. This setup will lead to an ocean breeze here. Wind coming off the water can pick up moisture and keeps the air temperature a little more consistent. In this weekend’s case it will keep low temperatures milder while afternoon highs will be just above normal. This time of year our normal high is 76 degrees.

Even though it looks like a perfect setup on Friday morning’s weather map, by Saturday and Sunday the potential cold front will leave us with milder mornings followed by a gusty breeze each afternoon.

Keep the umbrellas handy as showers will be moving with the stronger breeze each day, but leave the coats and sweaters for another cold front, one which is followed by a northwest wind.