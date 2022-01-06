MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the nation marks one year since the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, several local lawmakers are expressing their concerns.

January 6th, 2021 started with Congress working to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral college victory for President. Not far from the Capitol, then-President Trump was holding a rally as he and his supporters continued to question the results of the election.

Shortly after, some of his supporters stormed the building with deadly results. At least nine people who were at the Capitol died during or after the rioting, including a woman who was by police as she tried to break into the House chamber.

More than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

“The traitorous Jan. 6th attack was fueled by lies and dishonored every American who gave their life to protect our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and a peaceful transfer of power upon which all democracies rest. The way forward demands that we pick up the mantle of brave patriots who fought to expand and preserve our sacred right to vote, and challenge those who seek to undermine it. It also means that we take steps to ensure that anyone who tried to subvert our democracy, never be in charge of it,” said Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in a statement.

“A year ago today, millions across the country, and around the world, watched in horror as right-wing extremists violently attacked the U.S. Capitol. The insurrection and attempted coup incited by Donald Trump and his allies resulted in multiple deaths and further exposed the threats to our fragile democracy,” said state Senator Shevrin Jones in a statement.

“We mustn’t normalize the dangerous rhetoric and conspiracy theories that empower domestic terrorists at the center of this attack,” he added.

“Americans seeking to overthrow their government instigated by the President of our own country, motivated not by love of country or some public good, but by insatiable greediness for power and self-interest. On this first year anniversary of this dark day, I pray for our country and for our fellow Americans. I pray that our elected leaders stand up to the hate, the lies, and the extremism that led to the vicious attack on our Capitol,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that the day is being politicized by the Democrats and the media.

“Get ready to witness the shameless hypocrisy of the far left politicians & liberal activists masquerading as journalists who downplayed & excused riots & looting during the summer of 2020.”

At a news conference in West Palm Beach, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it “Christmas” for the Washington D.C and New York media.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement blaming President Joe Biden for further dividing the country.

“Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America. This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed.”

He concluded that “The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs (sic) lies and polarizations.”