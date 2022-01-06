MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has finally struck a deal with the City of Miami to build its new soccer stadium and develop Freedom Park.

Sources close to the deal say that the stadium negotiations are done and have been approved by Mayor Francis Suarez.

Now, the city commission must sign off on the deal during an upcoming vote.

Inter Miami owner former soccer star David Beckham and his partners, including Jorge Mas, will have another shot at convincing Miami commissioners to approve the development of Miami Freedom Park.

Back in July of 2018, in a sit-down discussion with CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald, Mas revealed that the team would pick up the clean up costs for the land which is currently occupied by the Melreese Golf Course and Country Club. He estimated that it would cost $35 million.

In another concession, Mas also said the city would receive a percentage of the revenue from operations.

In addition to a 25,000 seat soccer stadium, the project also included an office park, hotel, and retail complex spread out over 73 acres.

At the time, Mas said if the commission votes no, he would again look to build the stadium in Overtown, a site he’s rejected before.

The Miami commission is scheduled to take up the issue.

CBS4’s News partner the Miami Herald contributed to this report.