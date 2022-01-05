MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Walmart is temporarily closing a store in Hollywood.

The store, at 301 S. State Rd 7, closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed Thursday, January 6, so workers can restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Friday, January, at 6 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company said in a statement.

Given the rise in positive cases, Walmart said they are following CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

Broward is listed by the CDC as a high transmission county.