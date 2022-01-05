Kodak Black Arrested On Trespassing Charge In South FloridaSouth Florida rapper Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge connected to a border crossing stop in April of 2019.

Beloved Actress, National Treasure Betty White Has Died At The Age Of 99Iconic actress and comedian Betty White died Friday. She was 99.

There Are Plenty Of Great Movies To Watch During The Holidays, But Which Is Best?There are a lot of reasons why holiday time is many people’s favorite time of year including the movies.

NORAD Is Tracking Santa's Flight 🎅The Christmas countdown is officially underway which means The North American Aerospace Defense Command is already tracking Santa’s yuletide journey.

Orange Bowl’s Capital One Beach Bash Canceled Over COVID ConcernsThe event was originally scheduled for Dec. 30 at Lummus Park on South Beach.

Jingle Ball Canceled Due To COVID ConcernsIn a statement, iHeart Radio said it wanted to minimize any potential risks and decided to cancel the event as a precautionary measure.