MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida based cruise ship is cutting its voyage short and returning to Miami due to COVID-19.
CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald reports the Norwegian Pearl is returning to PortMiami after several crew members tested positive.READ MORE: Holy Cross Health Temporarily Closing Maternity Ward Due To COVID Related Staffing Shortages
The ship, which left Monday for an 11 day cruise, will return to port on Thursday.READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale Adds News COVID-19 Test Sight To Help Meet Demand
Also, a Norwegian Getaway cruise, which was scheduled to depart on Wednesday, has been canceled because of COVID-related circumstances.MORE NEWS: 'The Governor Is An Enemy Of The People': Disruption Before Gov. DeSantis News Conference
Last month, at least three other cruise ships operated by Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean, that left from either Miami or Fort Lauderdale, had COVID-19 outbreaks.