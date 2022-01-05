MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man and seized 13 firearms following a ShotSpotter alert in Central Broward on New Year’s Eve.

The alert led BSO deputies to a home in the 1200 block of Northwest 30th Avenue at on Friday at around 8:40 p.m.

Here is what BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said happened:

“Once at the residence, deputies heard a barrage of rapid gunfire and took cover.”

Shortly after, deputies heard another barrage of rounds. Deputies established a perimeter around the residence, called in Aviation and K-9 units for assistance, ordered the occupants of the home outside and secured a search warrant for the home.”

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of 13 firearms, including two short barrel rifles. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized.

“This case shows why ShotSpotter is such an invaluable investigative tool,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “In this case, as in many others, no one in this neighborhood called 911 to report the gunfire. The ShotSpotter alert allowed deputies to respond to this scene quickly, understand the dangers involved and make an arrest, all while removing a significant number of weapons and ammunition from the streets.”

Willie Pickett, owner of the weapons, was arrested on two counts of possession of a short barrel rifle.

No injuries were reported in the gunfire.