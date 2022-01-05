  • CBS4 News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has announced it will be giving out a limited number of at-home COVID test kits for students and staff on Thursday.

M-DCPS will be offering the rapid tests on a first-come, first-serve basis from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • American Adult and Community Education Center
    • 18350 NW 67 Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33015
  • Miami Coral Park Adult-Community Education Center
    • 8865 SW 16th Street, Miami, FL 33165
  • Robert Morgan Educational Center & Technical College
    • 18180 SW 122nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33177
  • Miami Jackson Adult Education Center
    • 1751 NW 36th Street Miami, FL 33142
  • Miami Sunset Adult Education Center
    • 13125 SW 72nd Street, Miami, FL 33183

To be eligible to receive the test kits, students and employees must provide their student ID number or employee number and present either a school or district issued ID card.

Students are eligible for one test kit, while employees may receive up to two.

