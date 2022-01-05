MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has announced it will be giving out a limited number of at-home COVID test kits for students and staff on Thursday.
M-DCPS will be offering the rapid tests on a first-come, first-serve basis from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- American Adult and Community Education Center
- 18350 NW 67 Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33015
- Miami Coral Park Adult-Community Education Center
- 8865 SW 16th Street, Miami, FL 33165
- Robert Morgan Educational Center & Technical College
- 18180 SW 122nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33177
- Miami Jackson Adult Education Center
- 1751 NW 36th Street Miami, FL 33142
- Miami Sunset Adult Education Center
- 13125 SW 72nd Street, Miami, FL 33183
To be eligible to receive the test kits, students and employees must provide their student ID number or employee number and present either a school or district issued ID card.
Students are eligible for one test kit, while employees may receive up to two.