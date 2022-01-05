MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Macy’s announced it is trimming its store hours on both the opening and closing sides.
Macy's stores will now open at 11 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.
Company officials say they are preparing for a potential increase in COVID-19 cases among workers.
They expect the new hours to last throughout January.
The change only applies to Monday through Thursday. Operating hours will not change for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.
