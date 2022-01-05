WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Macy's, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Macy’s announced it is trimming its store hours on both the opening and closing sides.

Macy’s stores will now open at 11 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

Company officials say they are preparing for a potential increase in COVID-19 cases among workers.

They expect the new hours to last throughout January.

The change only applies to Monday through Thursday. Operating hours will not change for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

(©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)

