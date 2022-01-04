MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starbucks employees must get the COVID-19 vaccine or face weekly testing.
The company says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by February 9.
Those who don't get the shot will have to pay for their testing costs.
All 228,000 employees have to disclose their vaccine status by Monday.
Starbucks said the move is in response to new federal guidelines.