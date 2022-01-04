MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Annette Taddeo picked up an endorsement on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is backing Taddeo, who she described as “the only candidate who can bring together voters from all walks of life, including Hispanic voters needed to win.”

Taddeo, a state senator from Miami, is running in the Democratic primary against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Taddeo entered the race later than the other candidates and has trailed in fundraising.

“When I ran for mayor of Miami-Dade County, I was considered an underdog with no name ID running against a previous mayor with all the money,” Levine Cava said in a prepared statement. “But when you have a vision and passion to serve the people, the people respond. Annette also has that vision and passion, she is a lifelong Democrat, working mom, and small business owner.”

