TAMPA (CBSMiami) — 2021 ended with Florida gas prices slowly moving lower.

The state average declined 2 cents in the past two weeks, averaging $3.21 per gallon over the weekend.

In 2021, the average price for gasoline in Florida started at a low of $2.19 per gallon and reached a high of $3.36 per gallon (November 19). That high was well beyond the highs of $2.56 (2020), $2.80 (2019), and $2.92 (2018).

“Since it began, the pandemic has caused a rollercoaster ride for prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices plummeted in 2020 when lockdowns led to lower fuel demand, causing a glut in global fuel supplies. As a result, many countries cut back on crude production, leaving the market vulnerable to what would happen next. In 2021, vaccinations rolled out and demand came roaring back much faster than oil production. As a result, fuel prices skyrocketed to levels not seen in seven years.”

Florida drivers are now spending $48 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gasoline. This time last year, a full tank cost $33. In January 2020 it was $37 for a fill-up.

2021 gas prices were heavily influenced by a 78% upswing in the price of crude oil. U.S. crude prices went from $47 per barrel to a high of nearly $85. For now, crude oil futures prices for 2022 appear relatively benign, trading within a range of $70 to just above $75 per barrel. However, that will change over time.

