MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Key West police are searching for two individuals they say lit a Christmas tree on fire in front of the iconic Key West buoy causing extensive damage to the landmark.
Authorities said it happened between 3 and 3:30 a.m. when two suspects placed the tree in front of the Southernmost Buoy and lit it on fire.READ MORE: Miami Walmart Temporarily Closes For Deep COVID Cleaning
Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident.READ MORE: Hot Winter Day In South Florida, Record-Tying Heat This Sunday
The Key West Fire Department responded to the incident and extinguished the fire.
Police did not release a description of the individuals being sought.MORE NEWS: Walmart Temporarily Closes Miami Store For COVID Cleaning
If anyone can provide details, they are asked to contact the Key West Police at (305) 809-1000.