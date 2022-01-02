  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homestead Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot at a motel Sunday.

According to Homestead PD, the shooting happened at the Park Motel located at 600 S Rome Avenue.

Detectives then found a vehicle related to the shooting in the 800 block of NW 4 Street.

The female victim was found in that vehicle. She was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center, where she’s listed in critical condition.

Police are looking for several other occupants who fled from the vehicle.

No other details were available.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

