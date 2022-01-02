MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing human trafficking charges Sunday night after police say he forced a woman into prostitution.
Police say it all began in Chicago when Dennis Washington met the victim.
She was reportedly being forced to prostitute for another man.
Washington allegedly told her he would “save her,” but then did the same thing.
Police said he traveled with the victim to Miami Springs last week.
At some point she was able to get a hold of police and Washington was arrested.