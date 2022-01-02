MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many people make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight or eat right, but the American Medical Association is encouraging people to commit to making better health choices in 2022 that will improve overall health.

High blood pressure and diabetes can increase your risk of heart attack or stroke, so the AMA urges people to monitor blood pressure and take steps to reduce hypertension. The AMA advises people to check their risk of diabetes by taking a simple 2-minute screening test at doihaveprediabetes.org.

“As many as one out of three may have prediabetes and not even know about it. Which left untreated, will almost inevitably advance to full-blown diabetes,” says Dr. Gerald Harmon, president of the American Medical Association.

Dr. Harmon says managing stress should also be at the top of your list. That includes eating right, getting at least 7.5 hours of sleep, and daily exercise and wellness activities like yoga and meditation.

“If you really need help, don’t be embarrassed to talk to a doctor. Don’t be embarrassed to talk to your family members,” he said.

Many Americans have become more sedentary, so it’s time to get more physically active. Health experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week.

“It’s going to reduce your stress, reduce your risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and help you lose weight,” Dr. Harmon said.

Also eat less processed foods, especially those with added sodium and sugar.

Another recommendation from the AMA, drink in moderation. U.S. Dietary Guidelines say up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Dr. Harmon says making these lifestyle changes could lead to a happier and healthier you in 2022 and beyond.