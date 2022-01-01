MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Walmart has temporarily closed a store in Miami.

The chain said their store, at 3200 NW 79th St., would close Saturday starting at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

They said the store would be closed through Sunday and would reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission,” a Walmart spokesperson said.