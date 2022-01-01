MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

That tally raises the 7-day average daily to 42,600, which is twice as high as it was at the peak of this summer’s surge when the delta variant fueled a surge of infections in the state.

Friday’s report marks a single-day record for the number of new cases in Florida. It breaks the record set a day earlier when more than 58,000 cases were reported in the state.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has spiked in Florida and across the nation over the past few weeks.

The spiking numbers during the holiday season have sent tens of thousands of people to COVID-19 testing centers across Florida, resulting in long lines in many areas.

In Tampa on Friday morning, three people collapsed while waiting in line at a testing site.

Authorities received three medical calls at the Al Lopez Park testing site, according to Lauren Rozyla, a spokeswoman for the city of Tampa. She said one person left before medics arrived, but two women in their 60s, both with a history of blood pressure issued, fainted while standing in line.

Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp asked those coming to the site for testing to be patient and expect long lines.

Later Friday morning, the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department began providing people waiting in line with water and ice, Rozyla said.

The parking lot at the site holds just over 400 cars and it was filled to capacity before testing began at 7 a.m., Rozyla said.

The city estimates between 3,000 and 5,000 people are being tested per day at the site.

