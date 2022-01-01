MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is no reason to wait for the Dolphins to qualify for the NFL playoffs.

Their playoffs have been played every week for the last couple of months. They know with one loss they are likely finished, and that continues Sunday in Tennessee.

But things are different now because the Dolphins control their own destiny.

If they win their final 2 games they will incredibly qualify for the playoffs after starting the season 1-7. Coming off another lights-out defensive game in beating New Orleans on the road it’s onto the Music City next.

Old Friend

Now ironic that Ryan Tannehill stands in the Dolphins way. The former 1st round draft pick spent years in Miami with some good moments but mostly disappointment. With his play and the injuries he suffered the Dolphins were never able to get over the hump. They hope he comes up flat in this game. It is a big game for the Titans, they can clinch their division with a win.

Get it to Waddle

The Dolphins first 1st round draft pick has done it all this season. He has even exceeded expectations of those who thought he would make an NFL impact quickly. Waddle is rewriting the record books and having a fun time doing it and it’s been fun to watch. It is evident his love of the game fuels him and he has great chemistry wis great chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa.

Championship Defense

However, they have done it the Dolphins have completely turned around their defensive play. A lot was expected after a great season last year but in the 1st half of this season they looked like a shell of themselves. But all of a sudden once the calendar hit November the Dolphins started playing at a Super Bowl-caliber level.. Getting up from the quarterback, forcing turnovers, Josh Boyer’s defense looks scary for opponents. As mentioned with Waddle the entire unit looks like it’s having a great time out on the field.

Power Up

With the pickups of running backs Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay the Dolphins suddenly have a hard nosed, power running game. Both are straight ahead runners, there’s no east-west in their styles and they’ve been effective in the small sample size we have seen.

Keep it Flowing

Brian Flores continues to get the most out of his team in the 2nd half of this season. In his 3 years as coach he has now run his record to 19-7 after November 1st. If he can get 2 more wins His team would complete the most incredible run to the playoffs in NFL history. To do so he will have to beat a former player he coached with New England, Mike Vrabel, who is the Titans coach. And then beat the Patriots, the team he won 4 Super Bowls with before coming to the Dolphins. You couldn’t write a better script if you tried.