MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami announced Saturday the temporary reinstatement of the use of masks indoors for all Catholic school employees and students over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status or parental request to waive the requirement.

The Archdiocese said the decision comes after a “substantial increase in positive cases per 100,000 persons in the tri-county area in the last four weeks.”

‘Conditions within the community will be monitored on a regular basis. This suspension may be extended, modified, or ended based on the circumstances in the community and the policy amended as needed’