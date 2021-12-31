  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, New Years Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After ringing in the new year, a lot of places won’t be open on the first day of 2022.

Here’s a quick look at what is open and what’s closed on New Year’s Day.

READ MORE: Select Broward, Miami-Dade Libraries Giving Out Free Take Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests Friday

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade County and Broward County offices: Closed. (Miami-Dade offices also closed New Year’s Eve)

Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.

Public schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

READ MORE: South Florida Celebrations To Ring In The New Year

Banks: Most are closed.

Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.

Broward libraries: Closed.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

Miami-Dade Transit: Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Metrorail and Metromover will be operating on their regular weekend schedule.

Broward Transit: Weekend schedule.

Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule. All disposal facilities, including Trash and Recycling Centers, are open.

Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with their municipality for schedule.

MORE NEWS: Too Much Holiday? AAA Has You Covered With 'Tow to Go'

Most stores and malls will be open but they may have special holiday hours.

CBSMiami.com Team