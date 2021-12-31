MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After ringing in the new year, a lot of places won’t be open on the first day of 2022.
Here's a quick look at what is open and what's closed on New Year's Day.
Federal offices: Closed.
State offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade County and Broward County offices: Closed. (Miami-Dade offices also closed New Year’s Eve)
Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
Public schools: Closed.
Post offices: Closed.
Stock markets: Closed.
Banks: Most are closed.
Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.
Broward libraries: Closed.
Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
Miami-Dade Transit: Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Metrorail and Metromover will be operating on their regular weekend schedule.
Broward Transit: Weekend schedule.
Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule. All disposal facilities, including Trash and Recycling Centers, are open.
Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with their municipality for schedule.
Most stores and malls will be open but they may have special holiday hours.