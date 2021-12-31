MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Steamy New Year’s Eve with record-tying temperatures in South Florida this Friday afternoon.

Friday’s record high temperature in Miami is 84 which was set back in 2015.

South Florida will celebrate NYE night under mostly clear skies and with warm and muggy feels. It’ll be in the lower 70s when it’s time to ring in the new year at midnight.

The rain chance remains low through much of the weekend but since the wind flow is turning out southwesterly, moisture is enhancing the humidity levels in South Florida.

On Saturday, the first day of the year is expected to remain mainly dry but muggy with highs in the mid-80s with a gusty south breeze.

Gusty southwest winds will blow through South Florida on Sunday ahead of the advancing cold front.

The front passes through our area overnight Sunday, then clearing skies on Monday as cooler air filters in.

This cold front will finally end the unseasonably warm stretch we’ve been dealing with this week.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to drop back down to the low 70s by Monday. Mid to upper 70s for the rest of the first week of 2022.

The low temperatures will also cool down to the low and mid 60s.