MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Near record high temperatures will heat up South Florida this Thursday afternoon and through the weekend.

Thursday’s highs will warm up to 83 degrees which will be just one degree shy from tying the record high of 84 which was set back in 2015.

The same record holds for New Year’s Eve Friday and the forecast high on Friday afternoon is 83, again.

The rain chance remains low through much of the weekend but since the wind flow is turning out of the south and southwest, there is some moisture returning that is going to enhance the humidity levels in South Florida.

So it’s warm and muggy feels for the start of 2022. Ringing in the new year on New Year’s Eve night will be mild and just a bit muggy with a midnight temperature of 74 degrees.

On Saturday, the first day of the year is expected to remain mainly dry but muggy with highs in the mid-80s and a gusty breeze.

Gusty warm winds will blow through South Florida on Sunday out of the southwest and out ahead of the approaching cold front.

The front passes through our area overnight Sunday, then clearing skies on Monday as cooler air filters in. This cold front will finally end the unseasonably warm stretch we’ve been dealing with this week.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to drop back down to the low and mid-70s by Monday.

The low temperatures will also cool down o the upper 50s and low 60s on Tuesday morning.