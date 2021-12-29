MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man charged in a deadly hit and run crash in Wilton Manors that struck six children, killing two, made his first court appearance.

Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces a number of charges including tampering with evidence, failing to stop in an accident involving death, failing to stop in an accident involving serious injury, failing to remain at an accident involving death, failing to remain at an accident involving serious injury, driving with a suspended license that caused a death or serious injury, and probation violation.

Greer, whose license was suspended in 2016, is currently on probation for burglary and possession of cannabis.

During his court appearance, he was denied bond for two probation violations. He caused a bit of a disturbance, knocked over a podium, and was led away by deputies.

“We seem to have lost him for a moment,” Judge Joseph Murphy said.

Someone then said, “Your honor he stepped away. He didn’t want to come back before the judge.”

Broward sheriff’s investigators said physical evidence led them to Greer who was booked into the county’s main jail on Tuesday evening. Greer’s arrest came after investigators located the 2009 Honda Accord sedan involved in the crash on Monday afternoon near the 2400 block NW 9 Avenue. Detectives said Greer confessed to his involvement.

“Our units transported four children this afternoon to Broward Health in various stages of injuries, and two were pronounced deceased here on scene,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan at the time.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter, and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Two children remain in critical condition, one in fair condition, and one was released.

“This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone – for family, friends, and our first responders,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman after the crash.

Witnesses described a horrible scene that unfolded when they said a driver attempted to speed around a county bus, hitting the children on the sidewalk.

“I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car, but he drove straight into those kids,” recounted Broward Transit driver Selvin Arjun.

He had stopped the bus and dropped off two people.

As the bus pulled out to continue southbound the Honda approached the bus from behind. The driver failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it.

The Honda then veered right and drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, striking the children. It then fled the area.

Rhome Orismo saw it all happen.

“I stood right up as soon as I witnessed the crash, witnessed the impact,” he said. “It’s still eating away at me now that someone would do something like that and not stop, not try to render aid to those children.”

“A lady was out here hollering and screaming at my car, and I came out and thought something was wrong,” said neighbor Freddie Pinckney. “She was saying that was her baby that got killed in the accident.”

One person who lives in the area said speed has long been a problem on that road.

“It’s a busy highway. What do we to do to prevent this from happening to any more of the kids?” she said.

She said her Christmas wishes have turned to condolences, as she remembered the last thing she said to one of the little girls.

“I had said ‘Merry Christmas and have a safe New Year.’ And look. In a wink, anything can happen.”

Wilton Manors Crisis Response Team will be available on Thursday, December 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hagen Park. They’re making themselves available to community members who may have witnessed this horrible accident or rendered aid.

A funeral home has also offered assistance.

“That’s why I want to see if I can donate the service or help the family out with the service as much as I could, and do whatever I can to help them,” said Archie Guner with Premier Funeral Services who said he was moved to contribute.