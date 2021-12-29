TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – House and Senate proposals seek to add personal protective equipment to a list of items teachers can purchase with money from the state.
Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, filed the Senate version (SB 1376) on Tuesday after a similar measure (HB 919) was filed this month by Rep. Travaris McCurdy, D-Orlando.
The measures would include items such as masks and shields, gloves and goggles as allowable expenditures under the Florida Teachers Classroom Supply Assistance Program.
Lawmakers launched the program to help teachers pay for classroom materials without having to use their own money. Under the program, school districts are provided with pre-loaded debit cards that teachers can use to purchase supplies.
The proposals were filed for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will begin on January 11.
