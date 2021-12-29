MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Back in November, the Broward school board voted to make masks optional for all students in schools and on Friday the board will meet to amend its face covering policy, but this will not apply to students.

The School Board of Broward County, Florida will hold an Emergency School Board Meeting on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. for the purpose of amending its facial coverings policy. The amendment will NOT apply to students. Watch the livestream at https://t.co/yP8Ocw2ZHx. pic.twitter.com/PxIwNLY1nj — Broward Schools (@browardschools) December 29, 2021

In Miami-Dade masks also became optional for students in November but only if their parents opted them out.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted out that the district will release a set of updated protocols before the end of this week, and that all district operations will resume on January 3.

We will do the right thing by our children, our workforce, and our community. @MDCPS will release a set of updated protocols prior to the end of this week. All district operations will resume, as scheduled, on January 3, 2022. https://t.co/mlZVBhDCsg — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) December 28, 2021

“I can tell you in the medical community, specifically in pediatrics, we have not changed in our recommendations,” says Dr. Lisa Gwynn, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Public Health Sciences at the University of Miami. “We are seeing an increase in COVID cases in children and were seeing an increase in hospitalizations.”

Dr. Gwynn says a very real concern for kids when it comes to the Omicron variant.

“If parents do not use send their kids to school with masks, the infection rates are just going to go higher and higher,” says Dr. Gwynn.

At Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, they are seeing an uptick of pediatric covid-19 cases firsthand.

“Our numbers so far in December are similar to the numbers we saw when there was an uptick in august so a lot more than earlier this year,” says Dr. Christopher Chang, Chief of Immunology at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.