FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County is expanding its COVID-19 testing.

At Markham Park, beginning Thursday, December 30th, capacity at the test site, 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise, will be expanded with additional testing tents. This site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m., but it will be closed Friday and Saturday, December 31st to January 1st, in observance of New Year’s.

The testing sites at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale were expanded with additional testing tents within the last few weeks in order to accommodate the increase in demand. C.B. Smith Park testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mills Pond Park testing site is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A new test collection site will open on Monday, January 3rd at Mullins Park, 10000 Ben Geiger Drive in Coral Springs. For the first week, the site will be open Monday through Thursday, January 3rd through January 6th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thereafter, the site will be open each week Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Department of Health-Broward operates 10 test collection sites in the county. Hours and days of operation are posted here and are continually updated.

An 11th site is located at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and is open to people who can provide proof of travel plans to or from the airport on any airline. The airport site is operated by Nomi Health and Spirit Airlines, in partnership with the Broward County Aviation Department.