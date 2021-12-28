MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police detectives are investigating the homicide of a woman found at an apartment complex.
Police said they responded to the Cypress Grove Apartment Complex, in the 4200 block of NW 19th Street, at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Investigators said they received 911 calls of a crash where a vehicle had struck several other vehicles in the parking lot.
Officers arrived on scene and encountered the occupant of the vehicle, an adult female, suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where she later died.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers.