FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A violent Christmas weekend in South Florida left at least one person dead and others hurt in separate incidents.

Folks who live inside a Fort Lauderdale mobile home park woke up to the sound of gunfire Sunday.

Feet away, police investigated a shooting that left one man dead and an innocent bystander hurt.

The gunfire is not an unfamiliar sound near the mobile home park, according to Matthew Kelly.

“It’s not safe,” says Kelly. “This is a 55-and-older community.”

It all went down in the parking lot of Take 1 Lounge along NE 62 Street.

The victim was in some sort of argument with the shooter according to police and has been identified as 37-year-old Bernie Jean of Pompano Beach.

The second victim was not involved and was hit by a stray bullet.

“Especially when that place is open it can happen at any time,” says Ray Trainor, works in the area.

This was a violent Christmas weekend in Broward County.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Fort Lauderdale police responded to a shooting along SW 2 Street.

Two victims were rushed to Broward Health and both expected to survive.

On Christmas night, two Broward Sheriff’s deputies were forced to fire. BSO is now on the hunt for whoever shot at the deputies who witnessed a shooting in progress along NW 31 Avenue near 19 Street in Fort Lauderdale.

As for the deadly shooting, Fort Lauderdale PD is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to send in cellphone video here.