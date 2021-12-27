FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – Shooting fireworks off to bring in the new year is a thing for some people.

In the Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents not to call 911 to report fireworks, they say the line is to be used for emergencies only.

“Sheriff’s Office 911 Communicators are routinely overwhelmed by non-emergency fireworks calls during holidays, which inundate Deputies on patrol and impact response times on more serious calls,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Please only call 911 if there is an immediate safety issue or injured person.”

They add that shooting fireworks off on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and July 4th is not a crime according to a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018.

Nonetheless, it’s best to leave the fireworks to professionals.