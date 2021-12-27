ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – An autopsy on the body of Miya Marcano did not reveal how she died.
However, the medical examiner did conclude that she was murdered.
The 19-year-old's body was found near an Orlando apartment complex in October – days after she disappeared.
The medical examiner says her body was bound with duct tape.
Investigators believe she was abducted by a maintenance worker where she lived. He later committed suicide.