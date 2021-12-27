  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMNCIS: Hawai'i
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miya Marcano

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – An autopsy on the body of Miya Marcano did not reveal how she died.

However, the medical examiner did conclude that she was murdered.

READ MORE: Nearly 40,000 Bunk Beds Recalled After Toddler's Death

The 19-year-old’s body was found near an Orlando apartment complex in October – days after she disappeared.

READ MORE: Search On For Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run Driver Who Struck 6 Children, Killing 2

The medical examiner says her body was bound with duct tape.

MORE NEWS: ‘Chased Him Right To His Damn Grave’: Grandmother Outraged At Boynton Beach PD After 13-Year-Old Killed Riding Dirt Bike

Investigators believe she was abducted by a maintenance worker where she lived. He later committed suicide.

CBSMiami.com Team