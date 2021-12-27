FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of the suspect wanted for exchanging gunfire with deputies.
Ga Quon Reed, 24, was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Boca Raton.
Reed faces three counts of attempted murder in connection to Saturday’s shootout in the 1900 block of NW 31 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
It all started, investigators said, when deputies witnessed a shooting in progress.
When the deputies tried to apprehend the gunman, gunfire was exchanged.
Deputies said the shooter began to get into a vehicle, but eventually took off on foot.
Someone inside that vehicle was also transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. That person is expected to survive.
As for the two deputies who fired their weapons, they’ve been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the full investigation.