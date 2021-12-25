MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.
Here’s a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day.READ MORE: Surge In Omicron Cases Force Cancelation Of Hundreds Of Flights In South Florida, Around US
GOVERNMENT
- Federal offices: Closed
- State offices: Closed
- Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
- Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
- Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
- Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed
SCHOOLS
- Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 4
- Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 4.
BUSINESS
- Banks: Closed
- Stock markets: Closed
- Postal service: Closed, no deliveries
TRANSIT
- Miami-Dade Metrobus will be operating on a Sunday schedule. Metrorail and Metromover will be operating on its regular weekend schedule.
- Broward County Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
- Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day
SHOPPING
- Malls: Closed
- Starbucks: Hours vary by location
- 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 365 days a year
- Circle K: Open
- CVS: Open on Christmas Day, but with reduced hours. Be sure to call your local store for hours.
- Walgreens: Open but locations have varied hours.
- Wawa: Most open 365 days a year
- Denny’s: Open
- McDonald’s: Hours vary by location
- IHOP: Hours vary by location
PARKSMORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.