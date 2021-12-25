  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Saturday Morning
    09:00 AMCBS Saturday Morning
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Christmas, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.

Here’s a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day.

READ MORE: Surge In Omicron Cases Force Cancelation Of Hundreds Of Flights In South Florida, Around US

GOVERNMENT

  • Federal offices: Closed
  • State offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
  • Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
  • Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

SCHOOLS

  • Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 4
  • Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 4.

BUSINESS

  • Banks: Closed
  • Stock markets: Closed
  • Postal service: Closed, no deliveries
READ MORE: Woman Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide At SW Dade Home

TRANSIT

  • Miami-Dade Metrobus will be operating on a Sunday schedule. Metrorail and Metromover will be operating on its regular weekend schedule.
  • Broward County Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day

SHOPPING

  • Malls: Closed
  • Starbucks: Hours vary by location
  • 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 365 days a year
  • Circle K: Open
  • CVS:  Open on Christmas Day, but with reduced hours. Be sure to call your local store for hours.
  • Walgreens: Open but locations have varied hours.
  • Wawa: Most open 365 days a year
  • Denny’s: Open
  • McDonald’s: Hours vary by location
  • IHOP: Hours vary by location

PARKS

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida

All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.

CBSMiami.com Team